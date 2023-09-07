'DMK Promotes Casteism In Tamil Nadu': Annamalai’s Scathing Rebuttal To Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu’s BJP chief Annamalai gave a strong rebuttal to DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ‘eradication of Hinduism’ remark. He stated that saints from inside the fold of Hinduism have arisen from time to time to uproot the issues in the sanatana dharma. Moreover, Annamalai cited examples and also lashed out at the DMK leader for their alleged hypocrisy.

Udhayanidhi Stalin and the Chief Minister MK Stalin have very little understanding of Hinduism, he further added.

The sanatana dharma has reformed itself over centuries, said Annamalai. He further explained, “Sanatana Dharma by its very nature is timeless. It doesn't have an origin, it doesn’t have an end. It predates any religion. It believes that human being is a God. It not only looks at human beings but also at living beings. By its very nature, it treats all equally. Of course, there are humans inside every religion, some of the discriminatory practices are introduced by humans. The other human beings, great saints and reformers, they come within the Sanatana Dharma. They give a voice against discrimination and abolish it. That is why we have Swami Sahajananda, that is why we have Dayanand Saraswati, that is why we have some of the greatest reformers within the Tamil Hindu society who are the crusaders who remove some of the ill effects brought inside the sanatana dharma by human beings.”

Role of Social reformers in Hinduism

Citing the example of group of saints in Tamil Nadu - the Alvars and Nayanars - and how they treated even human beings as God, the former IPS officer stated, “Out of the 63 Nayanars, 17 Nayanars are Brahmins, what about the rest of the community? Many Nayanars come from the oppressed community. We worship them as saints. This is the spiritual land. Out of Alvars, three Alvars are Brahmins. Where are the rest of the Alvars? They come from the oppressed community. This is a person belonging to the oppressed community, where he is treated as God. We worship them. Any small issue happening within the sanatana dharma that is a purely a creation of human beings, other great saints and reformers they come and abolish it within the sanatana dharma itself.”

Tamil Nadu has the highest amount of caste violence in India because of the divisive politics played by DMK, he asserted. “DMK as a party is meant to promote caste in Tamil Nadu, that is why more than any other part of India, Tamil Nadu sees the highest amount of caste violence, highest number of caste conflict, highest amount of caste fault lines including the latest research says. The prevalence of two tumbler system is one of the highest in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu’s Sports Minister and the current Chief Minister's son, stirred up a storm of controversy with his recent address at the 'Sanatana Abolition Conclave' on September 2. In his speech, he asserted, ”Few things cannot be opposed, they should only be abolished. We can't oppose Dengue, mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma).” This statement ignited a heated debate in political circles, with both supporters and detractors weighing in.