DMK Protests In Tamil Nadu Against 'Hindi Imposition'; BJP Terms It 'language Politics'

The DMK on Saturday staged a protest against the parliamentary committee's recommendation to make Hindi the medium of instruction in central educational institutes.

Amid the ongoing face-off over the imposition of Hindi, the DMK Youth Wing Secretary and Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin along with other party workers staged a protest against the parliamentary committee's recommendation. Notably, the youth and students wing of the ruling DMK earlier on Thursday announced the statewide protest.

The DMK's showdown came after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Chief MK Stalin wrote to the central government and warned against the imposition of the Hindi language. In the letter, he requested the Centre to not force another language war by introducing Hindi.

#BREAKING | DMK Youth Wing Secretary and CM MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin along with other party workers protest against parliamentary committee's recommendation to make Hindi the medium of instruction in central educational institutes - https://t.co/7baPcl1GOh pic.twitter.com/wW6pqL6dZP — Republic (@republic) October 15, 2022

'DMK playing language politics': BJP

Reacting to the DMK's protest, Tamil Nadu BJP leader Narayanan Tirupathi told Republic TV that DMK was unnecessarily trying to disrupt the law and order of the state. He further accused the ruling state government of misleading the people by spreading false information. The BJP leader further stated that the Chief Minister was not acting responsibly.

"The protest is absolutely unnecessary. DMK is trying to disrupt the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. They are trying to play language politics over the issue. They are trying to create a feeling among people that the Centre is trying to impose Hindi, which is not true. They are instigating people. I strongly condemn this," the BJP leader said.

Tirumurthy further added, "The Chief Minister is not behaving responsibly. The report is confidential, I don't know how the Chief Minister came to know its recommendations."

'Do not force another language war': Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on October 10 wrote a letter to the Centre urging them to "maintain unity", and requested the Centre to not force another language war by introducing Hindi. In a statement released, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said, "Indian subcontinent's pride is in the spirit of diversity, people are living as brothers in harmony. But, the BJP is trying to destroy and establish the country as one nation, one religion, one food and one culture. This will affect India's unity."

Stalin also took to Twitter and explained how India is a country of diversity and we should treat all languages equally. He further accused the BJP of trying to destroy the country's unity. "The rigorous thrust by the Union BJP government for Hindi imposition, negating the diversity of India is happening at an alarming pace. The proposals made in the 11th volume of the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language are a direct onslaught on India's soul," he tweeted.