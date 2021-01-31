DMK Raises Sri Lankan Tamils Issue Ahead Of Assembly Polls; AIADMK Slams Its 'hypocrisy'

Sharing a letter written to Centre by TR Baalu registering a complaint about the decision of the Sri Lankan government to dissolve the provinces where Tamils live in Sri Lanka, DMK in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, said that the party will ensure interests of Eelam Tamils are protected. In the letter to EAM S Jaishankar, Baalu asked as to why PM Modi-led government has taken no action against the Rajapaksa government in Sri Lanka, despite their alleged move to curb rights of Eelam Tamils and to spoil the dignity of Tamils.

Slamming Stalin-led DMK for this move, the ruling-AIADMK shared a picture of DMK leaders Kanimozhi and Baalu with Rajapaksa, claiming that during the election they question the Centre but at other times they are in camaraderie with the same Rajapaksa.

EAM Jaishankar makes a strong pitch for rights of Tamilians

This comes after External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar made a strong pitch for the reconciliation of the Tamil community during his three-day visit to Colombo. He spoke out firmly in favour of Tamilians in Sri Lanka and reiterated India’s stand in support of the 13th Amendment, which entails greater representation for the community, as well as reaffirms the importance of the language. During his visit, Jaishankar said, "It is in Sri Lanka’s own interest that the expectations of the Tamil people for equality, justice, peace and dignity within a united Sri Lanka are fulfilled. That applies equally to the commitments made by the Sri Lankan Government on meaningful devolution, including the 13th Amendment to the Constitution. The progress and prosperity of Sri Lanka will surely be advanced as a consequence.” The message signifies the importance India gives to the aspirations of the Sri Lankan Tamil community. In its tenure, the NDA government has undertaken various efforts including housing projects and cultural restoration for the Tamil community in Sri Lanka.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due in April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, CM E Palaniswami (EPS) is fighting for his re-election. The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement of the alliance with AIADMK and is in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan has put a halt to his campaign trail due to a leg surgery. Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons.

