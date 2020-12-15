DMK Reacts To Possible Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Tie Up, Says 'We Are Not Bothered'

After MKM Chief Kamal Haasan hinted at a possible tie-up with superstar Rajinikanth ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu polls, DMK leader TKS Elangovan dismissed any threat to his party opining that the alliance may turn out to be a vote-cutter for ruling AIADMK instead. "DMK's position is strong, we are in the opposition. Only the votes in favour of the AIADMK may split. We are strong and we have performed. For 20 years we have done a lot for Tamil Nadu and people know. We could deliver so we are not bothered," he said.

"The ruling party has not performed, so a chunk of their votes may go to them. We are not bothered. Everyone has the right to start their own political party, we were the first regional parties in the country since 1949, we have seen many political parties coming and going, so we are not worried," remarked TKS Elangovan adding that it was still up to Rajinikanth to align with Haasan.

Read: Kamal Haasan Hints At Tie-up With Rajinikanth For 2021 TN Polls, Says 'ready To Shed Ego'

Read: Karti Chidambaram Predicts Alliance Between Rajinikanth, OPS & BJP: 'plan To Split AIADMK'

Rajinikanth's entry a turning point for TN elections?

Earlier in the day, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said that he was open to forming an alliance with Rajini if both could put their egos aside, given that their ideologies match. "We are just a phone call away. If our ideology is similar and if that would benefit the people, we are ready to throw away our ego and ready to co-operate with each other," he stated.

On December 3, Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth announced that he would make the formal announcement of his political party on December 31 followed by the party's launch in January 2021. The leader has also announced that his party would contest on all 234 seats in the State.

Assembly elections are due in April-May 2021 in Tamil Nadu. While several political parties including the ruling AIADMK, the DMK, TDP, and the BJP have welcomed the superstar's entry into politics, Congress has alleged that the BJP has "set up" Rajinikanth with an aim to divide the votes of DMK. Meanwhile, the relations between the state units of ruling AIADMK and BJP have been strained over issues of 'Vel Yatra' even as the two confirm their alliance for the 2021 Tamil Nadu polls.

Read: 'BJP & Rajinikanth To Work Together' Predicts Gurumurthy; Hints At New Turn In TN Politics

Read: Rajinikanth To Launch Political Party; Issues Dates & Statement On 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls