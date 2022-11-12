DMK Rejects 103rd Constitutional Amendment In All-party Meeting Over SC's EWS Verdict

Days after the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota, the all-party meeting chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin concluded on Saturday with a stand to "reject the 103rd Constitutional amendment" which provides 10 per cent quota to EWS claiming that it's against social justice philosophy of Constitution, SC judgments and discriminates against the poor.

According to ANI, the all-party meeting's resolution stated, "We request the Tamil Nadu government to register its views to establish social justice and equality properly. We support economic development programs to alleviate the poverty of poor, needy and vulnerable people. We won't allow the true values ​​of social justice philosophy to be distorted."

The meeting came after the Tamil Nadu government on November 8 announced convening a meeting of all legislature parties to discuss the next course of action following the Supreme Court upholding the 10 per cent economically weaker section (EWS) quota.

DMK to file a review petition against SC verdict

Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on November 9 announced that it will file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict upholding the 10 per cent quota for EWS in government jobs and education. The action by the party came after Chief Minister MK Stalin called the verdict a setback to the century-long social justice struggle. He also stated that his party will continue the fight for social justice.

SC upholds 10% EWS quota

In a landmark verdict on November 7, the Supreme Court with a majority of 3:2 upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitutional amendment providing 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections in admissions and government jobs. While Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Bela M Trivedi, and JB Pardiwala upheld the decision, CJI UU Lalit along with Justice Ravindra Bhat dissented from the majority opinion.

It is pertinent to note that the EWS quota is over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation to SCs, STs, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Notably, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha cleared a bill in this regard on January 8 and January 9, 2019, respectively. On September 27, a 5-judge Constitution bench comprising CJI UU Lalit, Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi, and J B Pardiwala had reserved its verdict on nearly 40 petitions challenging the EWS quota.