DMK, SAD, NCP, TMC & Others Line Up At Delhi's Ghazipur Border To Meet Farmers; Stopped

15 Opposition leaders from at least 10 political parties reached the Ghazipur border on Thursday to meet the protesting farmers. They were, however, stopped and sent back by the Delhi Police. The delegation included NCP MP Supriya Sule, DMK MP Kanimozhi, SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and TMC MP Saugata Roy.

While visiting the border, Former Union Minister and Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, "We are here so that we can discuss this issue (farmers' protest) in Parliament, as the Speaker is not letting us raise the issue. Now all the parties will give details of what is happening here."

"We all support farmers, we request the government to hold talks with farmers, and justice is done to them," said NCP MP Supriya Sule. 11 rounds of Centre-farmer talks have been held so far.

Before visiting the border, DMK MP Kanimozhi took to Twitter and said, "Struggling farmers are denied basic rights, including drinking water and internet service. The government treats them as enemies. I met the opposition MPs to meet farmers in person on the Delhi-Gazipur border to hear about their problem." The Republic Day tractor parade violence was airbrushed in her Tweet.

Indian Govt slams foreign entities

The farmers protest row took a new and foreign dimension on Wednesday after Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Meena Harris, Mia Khalifa, Jay Sean and other global celebrities remarked on it within a very short space of time. Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday came down heavily on the statements by these foreign entities over India's farmer protests, asserting that such 'motivated campaigns will never succeed'. Jaishankar remarked that India today possessed the self-confidence to hold on its own, averring that it would 'push back' against such attempts to target the nation. He also shared the hashtags put forward by the Ministry of External Affairs to counter the propaganda.

This came after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement and said that before rushing to comment on such matters, it urges that facts are ascertained and proper understanding of issues at hand be undertaken. "Temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement said. India's statement comes after international pop star Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg, Lilly Singh, American Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris and others meddled in the farmers' issue. Several Indian celebrities and politicians spoke out against the unwarranted statements made by the foreign entities, urging the nation to stay united amid attempts to divide. The ministry has used hashtags - #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda. The Opposition seized on the foreign entities' remarks, upholding their significance, with the controversy spilling over on to Thursday.

(With Agency Inputs)