DMK Seeks Discussion On Mekedatu Dam Project; Gives Suspension Of Business Notice

As the Monsoon Session of the Parliament commenced on Monday, DMK's Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva gave a suspension of business notice under rule 267 over demand to discuss Mekedatu Dam issue in the house. This latest development comes after an all-party delegation from Tamil Nadu had met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Friday. During that meeting, Tamil Nadu Minister Durai Murugan had said that the all-party delegation has put forth the state's stand 'strongly' in front of the Centre.

TN's all-party delegation urges Centre not to support Karnataka on Mekedatu dam issue

Informing that it has urged the central government to not held Karnataka with Mekedatu issue,Murugan informed that it also took up DPR (detailed protect report) and stressed that riparian state's consent is necessary. Earlier in an all-party meeting that was held by DMK on July 12, 3 resolutions over Mekedatu dam project were passed.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on July 12 had said that the Centre will have to give clearance to the project as per law and there is no reason Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government will stop the project. Responding to the comments of Bommai, Tamil Nadu Water Resource Durai Murugan said that the state has the right to take a legal course of action to stop Karnataka from constructing the Mekedatu dam.

Why is Tamil Nadu opposing the Mekedatu dam project?

One of the main reasons for Tamil Nadu opposing the Mekedatu dam protest is because of the project's claims that will alllegedly impact and control the flow ofthe Cauvery River water. According to Tamil Nadu, the Mekedatu Dam will also divert water from the Kabini sub-basin. 2 streams are already under the control of Karnataka and discussions are already underway between the two state governments. Tamil Nadu has also asserted that Karnatka's ambitious project will block the only stream of the river. Secondly, the Tamil Nadu government has also raised concern over the issues of farmers and claimed that the construction of the Mekedatu dam would impact them. The state has repeatedly said that the project will hinder the future of farmers in Tamil Nadu.

What is the Mekedatu Dam project?

The Rs 9,000 crore reservoir project is proposed to be built at a deep gorge situated at the confluence of the Cauvery river and its tributary Arkavathi, at Ontigondlu in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district. It is being built with the aim to ensure drinking water for Bengaluru and neighbouring areas. The reservoir, which will have a capacity of around 67,000 million cubic feet (tmcft) of water is also envisioned to generate 400 MW power once it is completed.

