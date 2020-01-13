DMK Skips Congress-led Opposition Meeting On CAA Over Regional Alliance Differences

In further embarrassment for the Congress party, it's Tamil Nadu alliance partner Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) skipped the opposition meeting called on Monday. Multiple allies of the Congress have skipped the meeting for various reasons, thus further weakening the Opposition's voice.

DMK misses out

DMK's Parliamentary leader TR Balu was in the national capital but did not attend the meeting which took place in the Parliament on Monday. It is reported that DMK skipped the meeting because of the rift in State politics. The parties have accused each other of not following the alliance ethics in local body polls.

Congress had called for an opposition parties' meet to discuss the unrest in the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and National Population Register (NPR). However, multiple opposition parties, many of which are in alliance with the Congress. Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) a skipped the meeting.

In a series of tweets on Monday morning, BSP Chief Mayawati said that the party members will skip the meeting. She accused the Congress of dividing the BSP in Rajasthan despite its outside support to the Congress government, she tweeted that she will not attend the Congress-led meeting as it would be demoralising to the cadres. However, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh also stated that the party's stance on the contentious Act has not changed and they will continue to oppose the government's move.

Earlier, on January 9, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee stated that she will be boycotting the Opposition meeting due to the vandalism caused by 'Congress and Left leaders' during anti-CAA protests. She also called out the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress party of playing dirty politics in West Bengal but added that she will continue to fight against NRC-CAA.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stated that they were not informed about the meeting and received no notification, and will not attend the meeting.

This is a big blow to the Congress which is trying to increase the opposition's voice and show a united front against the Narendra Modi led NDA government.

