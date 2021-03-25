DMK Star Campaigner Dindigul Leoni Body-shames Women At Coimbatore Rally

DMK leader Dindigul I Leoni kicked up a storm on the internet after he made a sexist remark against women while campaigning in Coimbatore for the party’s Thondamuthur candidate Karthikeya Sivasenapathy. In a video clip, Leoni was heard saying women “have lost their figures, putting on weight after consuming the milk of foreign cows”.

Leoni said, "You know, there are many types of cows. On farms, you would have seen foreign cows. People use a milking machine for foreign cows. A person will switch on the machine and 40 liters of milk will come out in an hour. By drinking that milk, all our women have become fat like a balloon." READ | Will bring resolution to repeal 3 Farm Laws after coming to power: DMK's MK Stalin

He added, "Earlier, a woman’s figure looked like the number 8. They could carry children on their hips. But now, if they hold a child, it slips away because they have become like a barrel. All our children have also become fat."

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

The two warring factions in AIADMK—Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS)—reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. He has also announced a slew of social measures like Pongal gift hampers, farm loan waiver, free COVID-19 vaccines, passing school students, etc which has been slammed by DMK M K Stalin calling it 'pre-poll appeasement'. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor, DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

(Image: AP)