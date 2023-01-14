DMK Suspends Krishnamurthy For 'unlawful Activities' After Abusive Comments On TN Governor

DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamurthy has been temporarily suspended from the party for 'unlawful activities' pertaining to his 'defamatory' remarks against Governor RN Ravi.

This comes right after the Chennai police stated that he will be booked under IPC sections 499 and 500 based on the complaint filed by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's Deputy Secretary for the neta's remarks. Taking action over the complaint, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) sent a letter to Governor's Deputy secretary saying that the video, where the neta was heard speaking against the Governor, has been confirmed to be defamatory.

DCP DV Kiran said that the case falls under the ambit of sections 499 and 500 of the IPC. "Hence the complaint along with the enclosed video has been forwarded to the Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, Government of Tamil Nadu for taking further necessary action at their end," the letter read.

Krishnamurthy is facing backlash for allegedly abusing the Tamil Nadu Governor for 'not reading the speech given to him properly' and advising him to settle in Kashmir so he could be shot down by terrorists. "You (Governor) took oath as per the Constitution only right? It was written by our forefather Ambedkar only right? If you're not able to say his name, then leave for Kashmir. We ourselves will send terrorists so they can shoot you down," he said.

These developments are a result of a spat between Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and the Governor over several issues.

Stalin-Ravi tussle

The tussle escalated when Governor Ravi skipped certain parts of the speech and not naming Dravidian stalwarts like Erode Venkatappa Ramasamy (Periyar) and CN Annadurai in his recent assembly address prepared by the state government. This was followed by the CM moving a resolution which accepted on record only Ravi's approved text and rejected his own additions and omissions. The resolution was passed by a majority vote which prompted the Governor to stage a walkout. Since the showdown, the tussle has snowballed into a wider conflict. It is said that the Governor has also refused to approve 20 bills proposed by Stalin, which is another reason for the conflict between the two.