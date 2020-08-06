DMK Suspends MLA Ku Ka Selvam For Meeting BJP National President JP Nadda

In a statement, the DMK chief MK Stalin temporarily suspended the MLA Ku Ka Selvam for meeting the BJP national president JP Nadda along with the state BJP president L Murugan at Delhi, there were strong speculations before the meeting that he is going to join the saffron party which would be a major loss for the DMK since he didn't get the district secretary post after the demise of J Anbalagan who died due to Covid-19.

But surprisingly, the MLA said that he didn't join BJP yet, but asked DMK president MK Stalin to condemn the 'Karuppar Kootam' YouTube channel over the Kandha Shasthi Kavasam issue and asked DMK snap ties with Rahul Gandhi and his family, which was a surprising statement from DMK.

The next day, the rebel DMK MLA landed in Chennai and went to the BJP state headquarters Kamalayalam and participated in the Ram Janmabhoomi event. The MLA also invited other DMK party members to jump ship if they are older than 55 years.

Meanwhile, DMK president MK Stalin released a statement saying that the DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam is being temporarily suspended from the party for going across the party lines and bringing disrespect to the party. The party president also has sent a notice to the MLA seeking explanation on why he met the BJP president.

However, this is seen as a loss and embarrassment for the Dravidian opposition party as they lost an incumbent MLA and no action can be taken under anti-defection law as he didn't directly reveal anything about joining the party or resign from DMK. Many such party jumps are expected in Tamil Nadu from various parties ahead of the assembly elections which are to happen in 2021.

