DMK To Launch Protest In Tamil Nadu Against 'Hindi Imposition' By Central Government

The ruling DMK's youth and students wing has announced a statewide protest in Tamil Nadu on October 15 against the alleged imposition of Hindi as the medium of instruction in central educational institutes.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Youth Wing Secretary Udhyanithi Stalin and Students Wing Secretary CVMP Ezhilarasan jointly released a statement on Wednesday in which they announced a protest against the central government's "Hindi imposition policies".

DMK to launch protest in Tamil Nadu

In a statement, the head of the party’s youth wing Udhaynidhi Stalin claimed that this move made by the Center appears to be a "covert conspiracy." Keeping his views clear on the same, Udhaynidhi shared, "This appears to be a covert conspiracy to deprive the youth of non-Hindi speaking states of employment by creating a condition of employment only if they study Hindi."

The move comes after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned the BJP-led Union government's decision against the alleged imposition of the Hindi language. Stalin, in his statement listed out the sacrifices youngsters, made in history against "Hindi imposition" and said, "not to impose another language war on us".

On October 10, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister took to Twitter and explained how India is a country of diversity and we should treat all languages equally. He further accused the BJP of trying to destroy the country's unity. "The rigorous thrust by the Union BJP government for #HindiImposition, negating the diversity of India is happening at an alarming pace. The proposals made in the 11th volume of the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language are a direct onslaught on India's soul," he tweeted.

The rigorous thrust by Union BJP government for #HindiImposition, negating the diversity of India is happening at an alarming pace.



The proposals made in the 11th volume of the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language are a direct onslaught on India's soul.

Further, his tweet also shed light upon the repercussions that would lead if the language will be imposed. "If implemented, the vast non-Hindi speaking population will be made second-class citizens in their own land. Imposing Hindi is against the integrity of India. The BJP govt would do well to learn lessons from the Anti-Hindi agitations in the past," Stalin added in his tweet.

Apart from MK Stalin, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on October 12 wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that efforts to impose the Hindi language are "unacceptable".

