DMK Ups Ante Against The Decision To Cut The MPLADS Fund For Next Two Years, Slams Centre

DMK president MK Stalin has strongly opposed the decision of the Centre to cut down the Member of Parliament's local area fund for the next two years to use that money to battle the coronavirus crisis across the country. In a statement, DMK opposed the decision of Centre to stop the MP's local area fund scheme, saying that it is like curbing the rights of the people's elected representative. DMK president MK Stalin said, "MP's fund is not for their own use and it is for the development of their constituency and for people's welfare. MPLADS is for the development of the neglected areas and to fulfill the needs of the locals."

Stalin alleges step-motherly treatment

The party's president also slammed the Centre for allocating fewer funds to Tamil Nadu, despite being the second most affected state in the country after Maharashtra. He said that this shows that BJP is not allocating enough for the non-BJP states and this is clear partiality by the ruling BJP government. He briefly said that UP which has only 234 cases is getting Rs.966 crore fund and the second largest coronavirus-hit state with 600 plus numbers is getting only Rs.510 crore and called this as step-motherly attitude. Stalin also slammed the Centre and state governments, contending that they didn't take enough actions to control COVID-19 from the beginning of January when the spread started and started the action only after the second week of March, which has lead to the spread of coronavirus in many parts of the country and also killed several of them.

