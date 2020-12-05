DMK, VCK 'condemn' Usage Of Hindi In PM Modi's All-party Meeting, Wanted English Instead

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs TR Baalu and Tiruchy Siva expressed displeasure over the usage of Hindi language in the all-party meet recently chaired by PM Modi on Friday to review the COVID-19 situation across the country. The meeting chaired by PM Modi with the health secretary, Union Ministers and representatives of various political parties was accused by the DMK MPs of being conducted solely in Hindi despite objections that were raised. According to reports, both Tiruchy Siva and TR Baalu pointed out at multiple times during the course of the meeting that there were non-Hindi speaking representatives present in the meeting and that English could be used in place of Hindi, but weren't paid attention to.

READ | Scientists Confident Covid Vaccine Soon; Price Being Discussed: PM Modi Says 'we're Ready'

DMK MPs object to Hindi usage during all-party meet

As per reports, the DMK MPs complained that the entire presentation was made in Hindi without subtitles and that despite objections being raised, it was conducted without any changes made. They also claimed that the option of a translator was not provided to them unlike in the Parliament and claimed that no amends were made despite raising an objection with PM Modi. VCK leader Thol Thirumavalan took to Twitter to confirm that TR Baalu had condemned the usage of Hindi throughout the presentation despite all the ministers knowing English. He further alleged that single-member parties like VCK weren't allowed more than a minute to speak during the meeting with PM Modi.

In the all party meeting today, the Prime Minister and all other ministers only spoke in #Hindi although they know #English.

TR Baalu condemned this. Single member parties like the #VCK were not allowed even one minute to speak. This is condemnable.@PMOIndia #hindiimposition pic.twitter.com/pYY789176G — Thol. Thirumavalavan (@thirumaofficial) December 4, 2020

READ | A Raja Affirms DMK's Votebank 'won't Be Diluted' With Rajinikanth's Arrival In TN Politics

'Scientists Confident Covid Vaccine Soon': PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi said that the experts believe that COVID vaccine will be ready in the next few weeks and soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India. "Healthcare, frontline workers and the elderly person suffering from serious diseases will be given priority in vaccination," he said. PM Modi also informed that the teams of Central and State governments are working together for vaccine distribution. "India has the expertise and capacity in vaccine distribution and fare better compared to other nations. We have a very big and experienced network in the field of vaccination. We will fully exploit it," he said.

"The whole world is looking upon India for safe and affordable COVID-19 vaccine. I visited Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune to review the vaccine manufacturing in the country. Our manufacturers are closely working with ICMR, Department of Biotechnology and other global players. One thing about which you can be assured is that we are ready," PM Modi said. "The Centre is in talks with State governments over the price of vaccine and decision regarding it will be taken keeping public health as the topmost priority," he added.

READ | DMK Chief Stalin Extends Support To Farmers' Protest; Tells PM Modi To Listen To Them

PM Modi also appealed to the leaders of all political parties to send their suggestions in writing and assured them that they will be considered seriously. This was the second all-party meeting called by the government to discuss the COVID-19 situation since the outbreak of the pandemic. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan were present in the meeting.

READ | TN CM Slams DMK,dubs Stalin A 'statement Hero' On Corruption Allegations Against Ruling AIADMK