DMK Vs DMK: Scuffle Breaks Between Supporters Of 2 Leaders, High Command Takes Action

A clash broke out between two groups of the DMK cadre inside a police station on Wednesday. The incident took place in Tiruchirappalli after DMK MP Tiruchi Siva's car was damaged by the supporters of DMK Minister K N Nehru's supporters, as per sources.

The supporters of K N Nehru also went on a rampage at the residence of Siva at Bank Officers' Colony in Tiruchirappalli on Wednesday morning. They broke a window of the house and also damaged his SUV car and two other vehicles parked outside his house.

As per sources, Siva was not there at his house when K N Nehru's supporters launched the brutal attack. The violence erupted after the supporters of Siva waved black flags at Nehru when he came to SBO Colony for the inauguration of a badminton court.

All the officials including Trichy collector M Pradeep Kumar, corporation commissioner S Vaithinathan and other were present at the inauguration ceremony.

The Sessions Court police later reached the site and detained the supporters of Siva for waving black flags at the Minister.

K N Nehru's supporters attack Tiruchi Siva's people in Sessions Court police station

Later, the supporters of Nehru reached the Sessions Court police station and attacked the detained supporters of Siva. In the scuffle, a woman constable, identified as Shanthi, sustained injuries after she tried to prevent them from entering the station.

DMK temporarily suspends supporters of both the leaders

Following the incident, the DMK High Command took strict action on the four people who were involved in the scuffle and temporarily suspended Vijay, Durai Raj, Muthuselvam, and Ramadoss.

Reacting to the incident, AIADMK's Kovai Sathyan said, "There's an anger simmering within the seniors and juniors of the DMK ever since Udhayanidhi Stalin has been elevated as a state Cabinet Minister. This is the dynasty politics we've held the DMK responsible for."