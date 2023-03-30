DMK Worker Wearing Stalin Shirt Murders Man In Daylight; BJP Calls For Control Of Anarchy

In an unverified video, a DMK worker was seen stabbing a man in broad daylight in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram on Thursday, March 29. However, what caught everybody’s attention was that the DMK member who thrashed the man in the market was seen wearing a t-shirt with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s picture on it. Notably, a similar incident took place in another shop in the state in which the man was seen wearing the same t-shirt with Stalin’s face.

Sharing the visual of the incident dated March 29, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday took to Twitter and urged the party to control its members from committing such unrestrained anarchy in the state. Further asking Chief Minister MK Stalin to pay attention to the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, the BJP state chief said, “The Chief Minister cannot pass off the murders and other crimes committed by the DMK as a family feud.”

Annamalai further slammed the Chief Minister for stating that it was a ‘family quarrel’, stating that the ruling DMK should stop downplaying such heinous crimes as ‘family feud’. “The Chief Minister cannot pass off the murders and other crimes committed by the DMK as a family feud. To pay attention to the law and order situation which is in a state of disrepair without any security for the public.”

CM Stalin terms it ‘family dispute’

After the Opposition attacked Chief Minister for the issue involving a DMK member, Stalin on Thursday while addressing the Tamil Nadu Assembly said that the fight occurred due ‘family dispute’ and has nothing to do with any party. He further informed that two persons have been arrested in connection with the matter.

“The dispute took place out of a personal family matter. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder case,” Chief Minister Stalin said in the state Assembly.

One died in brawl

One person has been reportedly killed in the brawl that took place on Wednesday, March 29, in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district. According to various reports, the killer, who is alleged to be a DMK worker, was under the influence of drugs. At least three persons have been reportedly injured in the incident.