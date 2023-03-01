DMK Workers Gift Camel To Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin On His 70th Birthday

DMK party workers from Thiruvannamalai district brought a camel into the party headquarters as a gift to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on his birthday on Wednesday.

DMK supremo cut a cake in the presence of the party leaders and paid floral tributes at reformist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy's memorial. He then laid wreaths at the samadhis of former Chief Ministers M Karunanidhi and CN Annadurai on the Marina beachfront.

He also planted a sapling and gifted saplings to party members and people who met him.

Meanwhile, four famous opposition leaders, Congress chief Mallikarajun Kharge, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and JKNC chief visited Chennai to take part in the celebrations.

Farooq Abdullah bats for Tamil Nadu CM as PM candidate

There, the JKNC chief exuded confidence in the unity of the opposition parties and pitched for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister as a Prime Ministerial candidate for the Lok Sabha elections next year.

He said, "When we all unite and win the election at that time we will decide who be the Prime Ministerial candidate. Why not, why can't he (MK Stalin) become the Prime Minister?"

Abdullah also praised DMK and its supremo for the efforts to bring the opposition parties together saying, "Stalin and DMK have done well, to see the unity of nation. In India, there is unity in diversity. If you protect diversity you will protect the unity and that is why from Kashmir to Kanyakumari they are trying to unite India. I hope other leaders also think in the same terms."

The meeting of the opposition leaders on the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's birthday comes as a move by the DMK to present its chief as a national leader who could unite opposition parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier on February 22, DMK party general secretary and state minister of water resources Durai Murugan had said the birthday would be a crucial event not just for Tamil Nadu, but for the whole nation.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was wished on his birthday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various other leaders.