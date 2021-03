DMK's A Raja Apologises After Seeing TN CM EPS Breaking down After his Horrendous Attack

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader A Raja on Monday apologised for his shocking and shameful "illegitimate child" remark on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami amid a horrific line of political attack that landed him a FIR. Raja's apology came after CM Palaniswami got emotional and cried during an election rally. Raja said he felt pained after seeing the CM literally crying during a poll rally.

"My intention was not against CM K Palaniswami. I never thought to attack his personal life. I was only comparing his political career with MK Stalin's," Raja said. READ | DMK neta unleashes crude sexism in Tamil Nadu; 'milk of foreign cows' shocker enrages all

A Raja's apology letter

Tamil Nadu CM EPS Breaks Down

On Sunday, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami turned emotional while reacting to DMK leader A Raja's alleged derogatory remarks against him and his mother, and said anyone who denigrated women would be punished by God. A day after the AIADMK lodged a police complaint against Raja for his comment, Palaniswami broke down at a campaign in Thiruvotriyur and denounced the offensive language used by the rival party leader.

In a choked voice, the Chief Minister said, “If a person who occupies the position of Chief Minister could be targeted in such an objectionable manner, what would be the condition of ordinary people. Just because I come from an ordinary family, I am being insulted this way. What kind of a situation our women and mothers would face if such people capture power?" he asked. READ | Tamil Nadu CM EPS breaks down; says God will punish DMK's A Raja for remarks on his mother

TN CM EPS emotionally breaks down about DMK MP A Raja’s derogatory remarks about his mother. Campaigning in Thiruvotriyur he said just because an ordinary person who is not from a big family has become 1/2 pic.twitter.com/f81DQUgycV — Savukku_Shankar (@savukku) March 28, 2021

He further stated that whether rich or poor, a mother is accorded a very high position in the society and whoever made disparaging remarks against a mother or women would be punished for sure by God.

A case has been filed against former Union Minister Raja for his offensive allegation, an insinuation about Palaniswami's birth. EPS appealed to the people to give an 'appropriate punishment' to the DMK leader, through ballots.

Row over A Raja's remarks

AIADMK workers and cadres of alliance parties including PMK on Sunday held protests in several regions of Tamil Nadu seeking Raja’s arrest over his remark. The DMK leader had recently invited flak from the ruling party after he remarked that CM EPS was worth a rupee lesser than Stalin's slipper.

“Till recently, Edappadi Palaniswami was working in a jaggery mandi. How is it fair to say that he is an equal competition to Stalin? The price of our leader Stalin’s slipper is greater by a rupee when compared with your value," A Raja had said during a campaign.

Tamil Nadu Elections 2021

Elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6, with the results declared on May 2. There will be elections for 234 seats in the state, with the Congress-DMK alliance and the BJP-AIADMK alliance lock horns for power.

234 seats (44-SC, 2-ST)

88,936 polling stations

Assembly term ending on May 24

Date of polling- April 6

(Image Credits: PTI)