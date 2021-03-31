DMK's A Raja Gets Show-cause Notice By EC For Derogatory Remarks Against Tamil Nadu CM EPS

The Election Commission (EC) has issued a notice to DMK leader and former Union Minister A Raja for his derogatory remarks against CM Edappadi Palaniswami during an election campaign. The DMK leader, who is already booked under sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 294b (foul language in a public place) of IPC and Section 127 (Disturbances at election meetings) of the Representation of the People Act, has been asked by the EC to offer an explanation for his remarks by 6 pm on Wednesday. Based on ground reports, the Commission said, it is of the view that the “contents of the speech made by you are not only derogatory but also obscene and lower the dignity of motherhood of women, which seems to be a serious violation of the provisions of Model Code of Conduct".

On Saturday, Raja had stirred a controversy when he claimed that CM EPS was borne out of an 'illicit representation' compared to Stalin, who was born from a 'legitimate relation', while campaigning at Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni from where Udhayanidhi Stalin is contesting. He had added that PM Modi had certified EPS as 'healthy' in spite of his 'premature birth' - presumably alluding to how EPS got the CM post from VK Sasikala. His comments were met with protests by AIADMK workers and a police complaint.

“While Stalin was born out of a legitimate relationship and through a normal delivery, Palaniswami was born out of an illicit relationship and through a premature delivery. And a doctor from Delhi – Prime Minister Modi – is giving a healthy certificate to this premature baby by holding his hand,” said DMK leader A Raja. READ | Smriti Irani calls A Raja 'morally corrupt' for remarks on Tamil Nadu CM EPS' mother

Reacting to Raja's remark, EPS broke down at a campaign in Thiruvotriyur, asking voters to punish DMK for their 'derogatory attitude to women'. In a choked voice, the Chief Minister said, “If a person who occupies the position of Chief Minister could be targeted in such an objectionable manner, what would be the condition of ordinary people. Just because I come from an ordinary family, I am being insulted this way. What kind of a situation our women and mothers would face if such people capture power?".

The ruling AIADMK lodged a complaint against DMK's A Raja with the Election Commission after the former Union Minister made 'vulgar' remarks about Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami and his family during a campaign. In its complaint to the EC, AIADMK demanded A Raja to be de-barred and booked under provisions of electoral Offences and as per the Indian Penal Code (IPC). AIADMK claimed that the DMK leader's statements had undermined the reputation of its party leaders.

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself as the ' big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

