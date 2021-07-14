DMK's Dayanidhi Maran Recounts Delhi-Chennai Flight Journey With Pilot & BJP MP Rudy

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Dayanidhi Maran on Tuesday recapped a heart-touching story he encountered while he was flying back to Chennai from New Delhi. MP Dayanidhi Maran revealed that he met his colleague dressed in a pilot's dress in the same flight while he was en route Chennai from Delhi after attending the Parliamentary Estimates Committee in New Delhi. Dayanidhi Maran revealed that he could not recognise his colleague and BJP spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy as he was totally dressed up as the pilot and was wearing a mask.

Dayanidhi Maran's 'Flight To Remember'

In a series of tweets, Dayanidhi Maran narrated the entire story and wrote, "I boarded the Indigo flight 6E864 from Delhi to Chennai after attending a meeting of the parliamentary Estimates Committee. I happened to sit in the first row, as the crew declared that the boarding had completed."

"'So you are traveling in this flight as well!' said a person dressed in the Captain’s uniform. I could not recognize him with his mask on, although his voice sounded familiar. I nodded my head, still wondering who it could be,"added Dayanidhi

"He looked at me and his eyes gave away the smile behind the mask. “So you don’t recognize me!” he exclaimed. I realized then that it was none other than my colleague, senior member of parliament and former Union Minister- my very good friend Thiru @RajivPratapRudy," Dayanidhi further wrote.

"Just 2 hours ago, he and I were part of intense discussions at the Estimates Committee and now I couldn't believe my eyes, seeing his transformation from a politician to a pilot. I was pleasantly surprised and told Rudyji that I couldn’t believe that he was going to be the captain flying us from Delhi to Chennai. He laughed and said “Yes, I noticed that you didn't recognize me, I fly frequently!"

"I could only say that I was honoured to be flown by my good friend and colleague. Rudyji also served as a Minister of State, when my father was the Union Minister for Commerce. A flight to remember indeed! How often does a sitting Member of Parliament captain a commercial flight? I'm sure I will be talking about this for a long time. Thank you Captain @RajivPratapRudy, MP for flying us safely from Delhi to Chennai!," Dayanidhi further stated.

A Flight to remember.

July 13, 2021



I boarded the Indigo flight 6E864 from Delhi to Chennai after attending a meeting of the parliamentary Estimates Committee. I happened to sit in the first row, as the crew declared that the boarding had completed.



BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy responds to Dayanidhi Maran's story

As soon as Dayanidhi Maran shared the story on Twitter, BJP MP from Saran (Bihar) Rajiv Pratap Reddy expressed his gratitude to the DMK leader. Commenting on Dayanidhi Maran's story, the BJP leader and pilot wrote that he was also surprised to see him on the flight as a fellow passenger.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy lauded Maran and called him a successful entrepreneur and Union Minister. The BJP MP added that working with his late father Murasoli Maran was a privilege as he had the privilege of attending the Doha Summit at the Fourth World Trade Organisation.

நன்றி திரு. தயாநிதி மாறன் அவர்களே. பாராளுமன்றத்தில் நம் சந்திப்பிற்கு பிறகு, விமானம் எண் 6E864ல் டெல்லியில் இருந்து சென்னைக்கு நீங்கள் சக பயணியாக வந்தது எனக்கு ஆச்சரியமாகவும் மகிழ்ச்சியாகவும் இருந்தது. (1/3) — Rajiv Pratap Rudy (@RajivPratapRudy) July 14, 2021

