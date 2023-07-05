DMK's EV Velu Lands In Hot Soup After Derogatory Comment On Madras HC

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader AV Velu while speaking at a public meeting on July 4 in Madurai stoked controversy with his statement on Madras High Court. The DMK minister stated that the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court "was given alms" by M Karunanidhi, the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

"By always expressing his (Karunanidhi) views, by fighting in Parliament and making all the parliamentarians from the state to talk and fight for it, today, in the south, if everyone is able to enjoy the benefits of a bench of the Madras High Court in Madurai means, it will not suffice to say that it’s a “pichai” (alms) by our leader Kalaignar Karunanidhi,” the leader said.

However, Velu clarified his remarks in a press conference in Madurai saying, “Instead of using the word ‘kodai’ which means ‘donate’, I mistakenly used the wrong word. It was not my intention. I don't even remember that I used that word as I was emotionally speaking about the great achievements of our leader Kalaingar. I was very stressed once I realized I used that word, and I convey my regret to our people through you all.”

DMK ministers’ controversial remarks

Right from KN Nehru to Nazar, DMK ministers have been making several controversial statements right after coming to power.

Chief Minister MK Stalin too admitted that his ministers' public utterances and insulting remarks have been giving him nightmares and have caused him to lose sleep.

Usual habit of DMK: AIADMK

A furore has now erupted over the remarks made by Velu. While speaking to Republic Media Network, former minister Sellu Raju from the AIADMK stated, “Using the words, alms, free, etc is a usual habit of the DMK. They need to understand that they are ministers and they formed the government only because of the alms that the people have given them.”

BJP state president K Annamalai took to Twitter regarding the same and expressed his condemnation against Velu. He added, "Doing such deeds for the people is the duty of those who form the government with the votes of the masses. If someone makes such remarks, then it's just an insult to the ones who voted for them."