DMK's Kanimozhi Accuses AIADMK & EPS Of Backing 'anti-farmer' Farm Laws To Keep CM Seat

DMK MP Kanimozhi launched a fresh attack on Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswamy on Thursday, accusing him of supporting the Centre's controversial farm laws to remain in power. The Thoothukkudi MP's remarks come after TN CM EPS claimed that the state's farmers won't be affected by the newly enacted laws and that he would oppose any such legislation which was against the interest of the farmers. Taking on the AIADMK government, Kanimozhi pointed out that EPS was the only CM from a non-BJP ruled state to support the farm laws.

Terming the controversial legislation as 'anti-farmer', Kanimozhi claimed that the laws would benefit corporates more than the farmers and that it would snatch away the food security for the poor. Further, the DMK MP also pointed out that farmers protesting in Delhi were supported by party chief MK Stalin and stressed that DMK was pro-farmers. Kanimozhi also recalled the steps taken by the DMK government during Kalaignar Karunanidhi's tenure as CM to aid the agrarian sector in the state.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniwami, on multiple occasions, has reiterated that the agrarian bills passed by the Parliament would not negatively impact the farmers. Lashing out at DMK president MK Stalin for his criticism on the issue, the TN CM opined that the former was speaking about the farm legislation without adequate knowledge. At the same time, he gave an assurance that the AIADMK shall oppose any plan which is against the interest of farmers and people of the state.

In a statement on September 20, Stalin asked Palaniswami to apologise to the farmers for supporting the Centre's agrarian bills, alleging that they were pro-corporate. Pointing out that this legislation controlled trade within the state as well, he added the farmers' market and regulated markets will suffer detrimental effects. He also contended that the TN CM should have argued on the prospect of revenue loss for the state. According to Stalin, "history will not forgive" Palaniswami for taking pride in saying that he is a farmer and yet backing the alleged "anti-farmer" bills.

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

