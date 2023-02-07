DMK's Kanimozhi Attacks BJP; Says 'Policy Paralysis Gave Way To Dictatorial Policymaking'

DMK leader and Lok Sabha Member, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Tuesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government while addressing the Parliament on the Motion of Thanks to the President's speech by saying that the Centre has moved to 'dictatorial policymaking'.

"The President (in her speech) said 'the country no longer suffers from policy paralysis'. But I think it has moved to dictatorial policymaking. Sometimes I am reminded of Alice in Wonderland," Kanimozhi said.

Adding further she said, "I don’t know whether I am in Parliament or the court of the queen of hearts. She just needed no reason to pass a sentence, she could not listen to reasons. Sometimes you feel that is where you are in the court of the queen of hearts from Alice in Wonderland. Because the government does not understand that the Parliament here is to legislate. But it believes in bulldozing."

'Govt curtailing freedom of speech': Kanimozhi

In her address, Kanimozhi said, "Unfortunately, in 1967 one of our leaders in Rajya Sabha said that governors are being used as tools against elected governments by the union government... The Tamil Nadu governor has delayed assent to around 20 bills passed by the legislature… Every non-BJP governments have to fight battles with governors."

The DMK leader asserted that the Central government should teach governors about cooperation and the importance of federalism. "But you don’t listen," she added.

She also accused the Centre of curtailing freedom of speech. "Government is curtailing freedom of speech vehemently both inside and outside of the parliament. It tries to create an aura of fear in many ways. This government has diminished the space available for dissent and debate. Making the people voiceless does not ensure continued power. But it will create discontent and resentment and you don’t know when it becomes flame," Kanimozhi said.

The DMK MP remarked, "This government under the BJP, tries to create a unitary culture promoting oneness— one nation, one tax, one market, one exam, one language, one election, one religion, one party. This is where you trying to lead to. But you have to understand that will never happen. This country has seen enough and withstood enough and the people of this nation will fight."