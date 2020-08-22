DMK's Kanimozhi Writes To AYUSH Ministry, Demands Events To Be Held In English

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Saturday wrote to the Ministry of AYUSH over the Union Secretary's recent comments allegedly asking participants who could not speak Hindi to leave during a training session, demanding an inquiry into the matter. Stating that there were '22 other languages' apart from Hindi, Kanimozhi in her letter to AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik demanded an inquiry be launched into the matter and disciplinary action to be taken against the Minister.

During an AYUSH ministry webinar, it has been reported that Union Secretary told non-Hindi speaking participants to leave if they didn't understand Hindi & continued to speak in Hindi: DMK MP Kanimozhi writes to AYUSH minister Shripad Naik; Also asks for enquiry into the matter pic.twitter.com/cpijZR4gVC — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

Demands official events in English

Kanimozhi also demanded that all official events be conducted in English, and if Hindi be used in these events, English translations be provided for the same.

The statement which has been the cause of the row was allegedly made by Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Union Ministry of AYUSH. He remarked that 'non-Hindi speaking participants could leave during a Ministry’s training session'.

Kanimozhi, who has been vocal about the usage of Hindi language at Central Government offices, said Kotecha's remark spoke volumes about the Hindi domination being imposed. "This is highly condemnable", she wrote in a tweet.

"I would like to remind you about a promise made by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on 7th August 1959 on the floor of the Lok Sabha that as long as the non-Hindi speaking states require English as an associate language, it will continue for an indefinite period," she said in her letter.

Read: DMK's Kanimozhi Kindles 'Hindi Imposition' Debate After Asked If She Was Indian At Airport

Read: Equating Hindi With Nationalism Is Shameful: Kanimozhi

Equating Hindi with nationalism is "shameful"

In a series of tweets, the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha MP expressed her concern over the rising language barriers with the use of Hindi as a medium of communication. She also questioned how long this attitude of excluding non-Hindi speakers to be tolerated? "Govt should place the Secretary under suspension and initiate appropriate disciplinary proceedings", she said in another tweet.

On Wednesday, Kanimozhi said that more than not knowing Hindi, the issue of equating Hindi with nationalism is "shameful" and it edged out all other languages in the country in determining one's identity. She claimed that she had never studied Hindi in school nor learnt the language even after she started going to Delhi as a Parliamentarian.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: 'I've Experienced Similar Taunts': Chidambaram Chimes In Amid Kanimozhi's Language Row

Read: DMK's Kanimozhi Calls For Disciplinary Action Against AYUSH Official Over Language Row