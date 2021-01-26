DMK's Mouthpiece Attacks PMK For "daydreaming" About Forming Alliance For Tamil Nadu Polls

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) through its mouthpiece Murasoli almost ended speculations about forming an alliance with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) for the upcoming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

Murasoli on Monday published a damning article against PMK founder Dr Ramadoss, criticizing him for “daydreaming” about an alliance with the Opposition party.

Titled ‘Doctor’s daydream’, the Dravidian major took a dig at the PMK founder's recent clarion call to those from the Vanniyar community in the DMK. Ramadoss had called for the Vanniyars in the DMK to take refuge at a "safe place", thus trying to get them to shift loyalties.

Hitting back at the PMK, the MK Stalin-led party said its self-respect will not allow its members to switch towards another fold that’s "gradually becoming dull."

READ | DMK Chief Promises To Solve People's Issues Within 'first 100 Days Of Govt' Ahead Of Polls

The mouthpiece also stated the DMK's past efforts to provide representation and adequate benefits to the Vanniyar community, who are mainly voters targeted by the PMK.

The Pattali Makkal Katchi, which is currently a part of the ruling AIADMK-BJP coalition is yet to take a decision on continuing its tie-up for the 2021 polls. The Murasoli piece comes at a time when senior DMK leaders hinted at a possible alliance with the PMK.

However, DMK President chief MK Stalin is also not inclined towards having PMK in his alliance against the AIADMK. Recent reports claimed that PMK had held talks with a few DMK leaders about an electoral alliance, but such a tie-up would endanger Stalin's existing partners Congress and VCK.

VCK and PMK are political rivals because of the communities they represent. While VCK lends support to the voices of Scheduled Castes, PMK is seen as a party for Vanniyars, a dominant caste group in Tamil Nadu.

READ | DMK's Stalin Gets Royapuram Dare After Goading Long-time AIADMK Tamil Nadu MLA Jayakumar

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due in April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing his maiden Chief Minister term, while CM E Palaniswami (EPS) is fighting for his re-election. The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement of the alliance with AIADMK and is in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. On the other hand, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance. Meanwhile,

Kamal Hassan has put a halt to his campaign trail due to leg surgery. Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons.

READ | EPS Says Stalin's Dream Of Becoming Tamil Nadu CM Will Never Come True; DMK Chief Responds

READ | PMK Cadre Pelt Stones At Moving Train In Chengalpattu, Break Loco Engine's Windshield