DMK's Prasanna Claims AIADMK Won't Exist After Tamil Nadu Polls, EPS Wasn't Elected CM

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) official spokesperson Tamilan Prasanna launched an attack on CM Edappadi Palaniswami, claiming that he wasn't elected as Chief Minister by the people ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Terming the last ten years as the 'darkest years' for Tamil Nadu, DMK's Tamilan Prasanna claimed that AIADMK would not exist after the conclusion of the upcoming elections in the southern state. Elections are scheduled to be held in a single-phase in Tamil Nadu, with the polling of votes on April 6 followed by the counting of votes & declaration of results on May 2.

Attacking Edappadi Palaniswami over the farm laws, DMK's Prasanna accused the Tamil Nadu CM of 'pretending' to be a farmer and noted that he had supported the Centre's farm laws in the parliament. Further, he accused EPS of attempting to split DMK and vowed that it would never happen, claiming that they were loyal to the movement even when they were not in power. Earlier, DMK supremo Stalin had also launched a similar attack on CM Edappadi Palaniswami.

DMK-led alliance

DMK finalized the seat-sharing pact with ally Congress after multiple rounds of negotiations and allotted 25 seats along with the Lok Sabha constituency to the grand old party. DMK also inked the seat-sharing agreement with Left ally CPI(M) after multiple rounds of deliberation, as the latter demanded more seats to contest from whereas the former refused to budge. Apart from Congress and CPI(M), DMK also sealed the alliance with Viduthalai Makkal Katchi (VCK), allotting them six seats for the Assembly elections.

Three seats were given by DMK to Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) while two seats were allotted to Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK). Stalin's party had also sealed the seat-sharing agreement with the Communist Party of India (CPI), giving them six seats. MDMK's chief Vaiko informed on Saturday that the DMK chief MK Stalin has signed an agreement by which 6 assembly seats have been allotted to MDMK. The Kongunaadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) finalized the seat-sharing pact with DMK chief MK Stalin on Tuesday, agreeing to field three candidates under DMK's symbol in the upcoming elections. KMDK general secretary NR Eswaran signed the seat-sharing pact at the DMK headquarters in Chennai along with other members of both parties. The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held on April 6 and the result will be declared on May 2.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself as the ' big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.