DMK's Senthil Balaji Booked For Remarks Against Govt Officials Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls

In the latest development, DMK candidate Senthil Balaji has been booked for making remarks against government officials during his campaign speech ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The DMK candidate from Karur had vowed to permit sand mining at river banks when his party was elected to power and told the people that any government official who tried to stop such attempts would be removed from service. Following the ruling AIADMK's complaint against Senthil Balaji, the DMK leader has been booked under six sections of the IPC, as per sources.

Earlier, former DMK minister in the heat of the moment in his campaign speech at Trichy on March 18, had justified allowing students of Tamil Nadu to cheat in NEET exams. He had further alleged that students in states such as Bihar and Madhya Pradesh also copied in exams and that if DMK was elected back to power, it would allow the same privileges for aspiring medical students in the state. KN Nehru had reportedly said, 'Even if we are not able to secure exemption from NEET, won't we at least allow students to copy if we were Ministers? We definitely will don't worry.'

DMK-led alliance

DMK finalized the seat-sharing pact with ally Congress after multiple rounds of negotiations and allotted 25 seats along with the Lok Sabha constituency of Kanyakumari to the grand old party. DMK also inked the seat-sharing agreement with Left ally CPI(M) after multiple rounds of deliberation, as the latter demanded more seats to contest from whereas the former refused to budge. Apart from Congress and CPI(M), DMK also sealed the alliance with Viduthalai Makkal Katchi (VCK), allotting them six seats for the Assembly elections.

Three seats were given by DMK to Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) while two seats were allotted to Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK). Stalin's party had also sealed the seat-sharing agreement with the Communist Party of India (CPI), giving them six seats. MDMK's chief Vaiko informed on Saturday that the DMK chief MK Stalin has signed an agreement by which 6 assembly seats have been allotted to MDMK. The Kongunaadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) finalized the seat-sharing pact with DMK chief MK Stalin on Tuesday, agreeing to field three candidates under DMK's symbol in the upcoming elections. KMDK general secretary NR Eswaran signed the seat-sharing pact at the DMK headquarters in Chennai along with other members of both parties. The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held on April 6 and the result will be declared on May 2.

Tamil Nadu elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself as the ' big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.