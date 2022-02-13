DMK's Stalin Hints At Convention Of Opposition CMs After 'beloved' Mamata Banerjee's Call

In the latest attempt to put up a third front against the ruling BJP ahead of the 2024 General elections, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hinted at a possible convention of Opposition CMs outside Delhi in the near future after a telephonic conversation with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on Sunday. The TMC supremo dialed the DMK chief on Sunday to reportedly share her grievances over the Governors of non-BJP ruled states allegedly misusing their powers. Mamata's call to Stalin comes after the Tamil Nadu CM had condemned West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's move to prorogue the Assembly session in his state.

Taking to Twitter, MK Stalin informed that Mamata Banerjee had suggested a meeting comprising of the CMs of the non-BJP ruled states. Further, the Tamil Nadu CM assured Mamata of DMK's vow to help states maintain autonomy. The convention of Opposition CMs, referred to by Stalin, is the latest attempt by Mamata Banerjee and the Opposition to create a strong front and an alternative to the Congress likely to be spearheaded by Mamata Banerjee in order to put up a battle against PM Modi-led BJP and allies in 2024.

Beloved Didi @MamataOfficial telephoned me to share her concern and anguish on the Constitutional overstepping and brazen misuse of power by the Governors of non-BJP ruled states. She suggested for a meeting of Opposition CMs. (1/2) — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 13, 2022

I assured her of DMK’s commitment to uphold State autonomy. Convention of Opposition CMs will soon happen out of Delhi! (2/2) — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 13, 2022

DMK's tiff with Tamil Nadu Governor

It is pertinent to mention that the ruling DMK has an ongoing tiff with Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi after the latter returned the anti-NEET Bill which demanded students' admission into medical colleges on the basis of marks secured in 12th grade. The Bil was returned by the Governor who cited that it was against the interests of the students following which it was reintroduced in the Assembly. DMK and allies criticised Governor RN Ravi over his alleged reluctance in the passage of the anti-NEET Bill and even called for his removal as Tamil Nadu's Governor.

Opposition CMs gang up against Centre

Earlier this month, Telangana CM KCR had criticized the Centre after the Union Budget was tabled and called for rewriting of the Constitution, which sparked controversy. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Jharkhand's Hemant Soren, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel have repeatedly accused the Centre of misusing agencies, restricting the autonomy of states while also blaming the Governors for allegedly misusing their powers.

The CMs had recently united against the Centre's proposed amendment to the IAS Cadre rules according to which states had no say of bureaucrats were called up to join the services of the Union government from the states. All the CMs of the Opposition ruled states had written to PM Modi against the proposed move and had cried foul alleging trampling of states' autonomy by the Centre.