DMK's Stalin Tells EC To Ensure 'level Playing Ground' After Mamata Banerjee's 24-hr Ban

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo MK Stalin urged the Election Commission (EC) to ensure a level playing field for all political parties as he reacted to the ban handed out to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. The TMC supremo was banned by the EC from campaigning for 24 hours from 8 pm of April 12 to 8 pm of April 13. Coming out in support of Mamata Banerjee, DMK's Stalin noted that the faith in democracy rested on free and fair elections and urged the EC to maintain impartiality and neutrality while making decisions. The Opposition leaders have come out in support of Mamata Banerjee after EC's ban while TMC leaders have called it a 'black day for democracy' and have criticised the EC for making decisions on the BJP's behest. Meanwhile, CM Mamata Banerjee will hold a dharna in Kolkata on Tuesday to protest against the EC's order.

The Election Commission of India must ensure a level playing field for all parties and candidates and ensure that impartiality and neutrality is maintained.#MamataBanerjee — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) April 13, 2021

EC issues 24-hr campaigning ban for Mamata Banerjee

The EC's action was in reference to the notices issued to the WB CM pertaining to her minority vote appeal and repeated accusations against the Central Armed Police Forces. The poll body ruled that she had violated the Model Code of Conduct by making "highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with a serious breakdown of law and order and thereby affecting the election process". Moreover, it advised her to desist from making such statements during the period when the Model Code of Conduct is in force. Terming it as a "black day" for democracy, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien claimed on Twitter that the "EC stands for Extremely Compromised". Banerjee announced that she will sit on a dharna at the Gandhi Murti in Kolkata on Tuesday from noon in protest of the campaign ban.

Here are some of Banerjee's remarks which attracted the EC's ire:

Minority vote appeal- Speech at Tarakeswar dated April 3

"I am requesting my minority brothers and sisters with folded hands don't divide the minority votes after listening to the devil who had taken money from BJP. He passes many communal comments and initiates clashes between the Hindus and the Muslims. He is one of the apostles of BJP, a comrade. The comrades of CPM and BJP is roaming around with the money given by BJP to divide minority votes. Please don't allow them to do so. Keep in mind that if the BJP comes into the government then you will be in severe danger".

Allegations against Central Armed Police Forces: Speech at Cooch Behar dated April 7