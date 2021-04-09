DMK's Stalin, VCK, Congress Condemn Double Murder Of Dalit Youth In Tamil Nadu's Arakkonam

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies Vidhuthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Congress condemned the double murder of two Dalit youth in Ranipet district's Arakkonam on Wednesday. VCK's Thol Thirumavalavan claimed that caste fanatics were 'unable to bear the massive win that awaits DMK-led alliance' and that 'religious and caste fanatics plotted to destroy Tamil Nadu'. The two victims Arjunan (26) from Soghanur village and Suriya (26) from Sembedu village were stabbed to death with knives and bottles while three of their friends have been injured. As per reports, four members from the Vanniyar community have been arrested so far in the double murder case.

VCK blames AIADMK-led alliance for murder

In the backdrop of the double murder, VCK's Thirumavalavan claimed that attacks on Dalit had increased after polling had concluded as the fear of losing elections had forced the AIADMK-BJP-PMK alliance to indulge in violence. The VCK MP accused CM Edappadi Palaniswami of encouraging caste fanatics for his political gains and alleged that he had pretended to ignore the attacks on Dalits across the state intentionally. Thirumavalavan demanded the arrest of the 'caste fanatics and sand mafias' and demanded them to be jailed under the Goondas Act.

Caste fanatics are unable to bear the massive win that awaits DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, that includes VCK.

DMK urges police to maintain law & order

DMK supremo MK Stalin condemned the Arakonnam double murder and extended his condolences to the kin of the deceased. The DMK chief claimed that the two Dalit youth had been murdered due to an election-related dispute and urged the police to work hard to maintain law & order in the state until 'a new government was in place'. Further, Stalin demanded those taking law into their own hands to be arrested, brought to justice and punished. DMK's ally Congress also condemned the attack on the Dalit youth.

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party declared itself as the ' big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats. Elections to the Tamil Nadu Assembly took place on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2.