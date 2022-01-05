DMK's TR Baalu Demands TN Governor's Resignation For Delay In Forwarding Anti-NEET Bill

Criticising Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TR Baalu on Wednesday, January 5, demanded the state governor's resignation for not forwarding the anti-NEET bill to the President for his assent even after several months of the passage of the bill in the state Assembly. The bill seeks to eliminate the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical school admissions in Tamil Nadu.

TR Baalu lashed out at Governor Ravi for failing to pass on the bill despite repeated requests. He also criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for declining to meet an all-party delegation to discuss the bill that has been passed by the state Legislative Assembly.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets Governor RN Ravi over anti-NEET bill

Baalu's statement comes after DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met with Governor RN Ravi on November 27, last year, and urged him to forward the anti-NEET bill to the President of India for his assent.

Following the meeting, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's office had tweeted, "The Hon'ble Chief Minister @mkstalin met the Hon'ble Governor Mr RN Ravi in person and urged him to send the draft Bill passed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on NEET to the Hon'ble President for their approval immediately. (roughly translated)"

Anti-NEET Bill 2021 passed by Tamil Nadu Assembly

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed a bill that seeks exemption for the state's students from the NEET exam for medical college admissions on 19 September 2021. The Bill, introduced by Chief Minister MK Stalin, claimed that admission to medical schools was governed by entry 25 of List III, Schedule VII of the Constitution and that the state was "competent to regulate" it for the poor.

"It [NEET] festers inequality as it favours the rich and the more privileged class of society, who can afford special coaching apart from pursuing Class XII. It virtually barricades the underprivileged social groups from medical and dental education," the Bill contended.

It claimed that NEET violated the Constitution's equality clause. Students from the affluent class do not serve in rural areas after completing their undergraduate degrees and instead seek postgraduate studies abroad, according to the bill, which also noted that the number of practising doctors in the state was falling.

