Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TR Baalu on Tuesday wrote a letter to the party's Members of Parliament (MPs) including like-minded political parties in connection with the removal of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. He urged them to visit the DMK headquarters to read and sign the memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu by or on November 3. The memorandum "pertains to the immediate withdrawal of the Governor of Tamil Nadu," as per Baalu's letter.

"Members of Parliament belonging to the DMK and like-minded political parties are requested to kindly visit Anna Arivalaiyam Headquarters to read and sign in a memorandum addressed to the Hon'ble President of India pertaining to the immediate withdrawal of the Governor of Tamil Nadu. Kindly sign the memorandum on or before 03.11.2022", said TR Baalu in his letter.

The face-off between DMK & Tamil Nadu Governor

Earlier on Sunday, DMK and its allies in the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) slammed Tamil Nadu Governor and demanded his resignation for his statements on Sanatan Dharma and secularism. The leaders of 11 political parties, including DMK’s T R Baalu, expressed strong objection to the Governor’s latest statement that “every country is dependent on one religion and India was no exception to the rule” and asked him to stop talking like he was the “country’s emperor.”

They alleged that RN Ravi is deliberately expressing views to create confusion in society and trying to 'please' the BJP-led central government for higher positions. The SPA leaders added that the governor's views on Sanatana Dharma, Aryan, Dravidian, Scheduled castes, and Thirukural were dangerous and absurd.

RN Ravi, who was appointed as Tamil Nadu Governor in September 2021 has come under the opposition's fire multiple times over his statements. He was also involved in a face-off with the ruling party DMK over the NEET issue and the Vice-Chancellors appointment. Notably, all the political parties took objection to Ravi’s appointment last year.