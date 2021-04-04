Doctored Video Of Deceased NEET Aspirant Shared By AIADMK Minister Lands Him In Trouble

Social media has been abuzz with the doctored video of deceased NEET aspirant Anitha, where she is seen urging people of Tamil Nadu to support the ruling AIADMK in the upcoming assembly elections. The video, shared by AIADMK's star candidate and Minister Ma Foi Pandiarajan, has been doing rounds on the internet.

The video shows Anitha speaking about the difficulties faced by medical students due to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). In the purported video, Anitha allegedly recollects that former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had ensured medical education of almost 400 underprivileged kids under the AIADMK government.

The video also shows Anitha hitting out at the Opposition DMK saying, "Instead of doing good governance like this, the DMK pursues everything with a political motive?" The doctored voice also appeals to people not to vote for MK Stalin's party, claiming that 17 students had committed suicide over the last few years due to NEET exams. READ | DMK leaders Dayanidhi Maran & Dindigul Leoni booked for 'derogatory remarks' on women

Anitha's brother slams Minister

Condemning this video shared by Minister for Tamil language and culture, Anitha's brother Manirathnam said, "This is completely unacceptable behaviour by the minister." He called out Pandiarajan for "stooping to such low stature" and asked if the Minister would use the video of his own deceased daughter to garner votes.

Manirathnam went on to say, "I will not be surprised if you did that too, because you are the government that politicises your own leader's death for political gain," commenting on the death of Jayalalithaa and how the AIADMK, as well as Opposition, had used her death in a battle of words pitting against each other.

Manirathnam, brother of S Anitha, the 17-year-old who committed suicide after she could not get into a medical college, also said he would file a complaint against AIADMK minister Mafoi K Pandiarajan for sharing a "doctored video" of the teenager. The video that was posted by the Minister has since been deleted from his Twitter handle.

Image Credits: ANI