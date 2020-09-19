'Does APMC Abolition End Monopoly, Cartels? If Yes, Back The Bill': Sanjay Jha To Congress

Reacting on Congress vehemently opposting the farm reform bills that were passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday, former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha has taken a swipe at Congress and advised the party to "oppose PM Modi whenever justified", but "not make it a mindless obsession." He advised the Congress party to put the bills to a simple test and if the result is positive, then they should back the bill without any opposition.

Dear Fellow Congress-people,



One must oppose PM Modi whenever justified; that's par for the course. But let's not make it a mindless obsession.



On #APMC, there is a simple test: Does not APMC abolition end monopoly/cartels & so boost farmer's income?



— Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) September 19, 2020

Congress opposes bills

After a long debate over the three farm ordinances, the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. Congress staged a walkout over the passage of the bills. AAP, SP and BJP ally SAD were among the parties which have opposed the bills, while AIADMK, YSRCP, TDP, BJD and other NDA allies backed the bills which led to the passage of the bills in Lok Sabha.

Even after their passage in Lok Sabha, the battle between the BJP and the Congress over the bills still continues as the latter alleged that the bills will hurt the interests of the farmers while BJP pointing that these reforms were a part of the Congress manifesto in 2019 and that Congress is trying to mislead the farmers.

While the Congress alleged that the bills do not assure the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the produce of the farmers, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the MSP mechanism will continue to exits even after the implementation of the reforms. He further assured that these new legislations would not encroach upon the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Acts of the states.

These two bills will ensure that farmers get better prices for their produce. They will not be subject to the regulations of mandis and they will be free to sell their produce to anyone. They will also not have to pay any taxes," Tomar said.

"These bills will increase competition and promote private investment which will help in the development of farm infrastructure and generate employment," Tomar added.

Prime Minister assures farmers

PM Modi also hailed the reforms and described this proposed legislation as historic and asserted that they will rid farmers and the farm sector of middlemen and other bottlenecks. These reforms will provide new opportunities for farmers to sell their produce and will lead to increased profits for them, he said.

"Many forces are trying to mislead farmers," he added while assuring them of the benefits of these reforms.

This misinformation is now being spread that the government will not give MSP benefits to farmers. Propaganda is being manufactured the government will no longer purchase wheat, rice and other grains. This is a blatant lie aimed at deceiving farmers," PM Modi said.

