Does 'award Wapsi' Gang Not See Murder Of Democracy In Bengal?: Anurag Thakur Slams Oppn

Union Minister Anurag Thakur has strongly criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the widespread violence in the state, while pollings for the panchayat elections are on. Hitting out hard at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for being unable to control the killing of people, just in order to win the elections, Anurag Thakur called out the ‘award wapsi’ gang and asked them whether they are unable to see the murder of democracy in the state of West Bengal. Reportedly, at least 20 people were killed on Saturday, while the polling was on at several places. Not only this, the widespread violence roiled the polling process of Panchayat elections in Bengal, wherein polling booths were vandalised, ballot boxes were reportedly looted and at some places ballot papers were even set on fire.

Talking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said, ''Mamata Banerjee has stopped seeing, stopped hearing and stopped speaking, since she knows that in her rule ‘Bengal’s bomb culture’ has created a threat among the people. Attempts are being made to gain power through assassination. At several places, TMC people have run away with ballot boxes and voted according to their will. All this is happening openly in the state of Mamata Banerjee. I want to ask those people, who used to talk about ‘award wapsi’, do they not see murder of democracy now?”

Mamata Banerjee has shamed the history of Bengal, alleges Thakur

“I would again say that in democracy, the ballot is always more important than bombs and bullets. Some people went to the polling booth to cast their vote, but if people will run away with the ballot box itself and only the sounds of bombs and bullets will surface, then nothing can be more unfortunate than that in democracy,” Anurag Thakur asserted.

Taking on the leaders, who talk about the opposition unity, the central minister said, “These are the people, who just a few days ago had got together in Patna, the same capital city of the same state, where such bomb blasts were a part of daily life. Now, the bomb blasts of Bihar have turned into Bengal’s bomb blasts. These people who levelled severe corruption allegations against others are not raising any questions on these violences in Bengal. Rahul Gandhi and the whole Congress party have become silent spectators.”

The Union Minister added, “Panchayat polls concluded a few months ago in the state of Uttar Pradesh and all went smoothly and peacefully. Why can’t it happen peacefully in Bengal, because the Bengal government doesn’t want peace, doesn’t want peaceful elections, doesn’t want to give people their fundamental rights. This election in Bengal has become a matter of joke. Today, Mamata Banerjee has shamed the history of Bengal, Swami Viveknanda, Subhas Chandra Bose and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, who had brought so much respect to the state.”

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the violence reports, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office contacted state BJP President Sukanta Majumdar and sought all the details on the violence incidents in the state. As per reports, at least 16 people have been killed and dozens have been injured in the bomb blasts and firing of bullets in the state.