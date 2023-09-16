Does He Have Any Knowledge Of Bihar's Development?: CM Nitish Kumar Hits Out At Amit Shah

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar on Friday hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah stating that the latter does not have knowledge of work happening in the state. His remarks come after Amit Shah said that the JDU-RJD is like oil and water and accused it of taking Bihar towards 'Jungle Raj'.

Speaking to the media, Nitish Kumar said, "Don't pay attention to it (Amit Shah's remarks). I don't pay attention to anything of theirs. When he comes, he speaks nonsense. Does he have any knowledge of Bihar's development and how much work is happening here?..."

Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi also said that the people of Bihar will give BJP a befitting reply as they are doing injustice to the poor. "They won't stop infiltration, prices of everything will be hiked. People will be giving befitting replies to them. They are doing injustice to the poor," she said.

'JDU, RJD alliance like oil and water, can never unite': Shah

Amit Shah likened the JDU and RJD alliance in Bihar to oil and water and this coalition is an alliance of selfishness and they can never unite.

"The alliance of JDU and RJD is like oil and water, they can never unite. Nitish Babu, no matter how high the selfishness is, oil and water cannot be one. The oil has nothing to do with it, but the oil makes the water dirty. The alliance made to become the Prime Minister is going to sink you...This selfish alliance is taking Bihar towards Jungle-Raj," Shah said.

He also claimed that Lalu Yadav wanted to make his son Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister of Bihar. "Nitish wants to be the Prime Minister. But is not possible because the position of the Prime Minister is not vacant. Narendra Modi will take that post again," the union minister said.