'Does He Own The Moon?': Congress Reacts After PM Modi Names Chandrayaan-3 Landing Point

Another tug-of-war started between the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party and the opposition, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (August 26), while addressing the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) in Bengaluru, named the Chandrayaan-3's touch-down point 'Shivashakti.' The PM further recalled India’s first lunar expedition, Chandrayaan-1, and also named the point where Chandrayaan-2 crashed landed in 2019, 'Tiranga Point.'

Soon after the mega announcements of the names for the landing sites of ISRO's last two moon missions, the BJP went all guns blazing against the grand old party, accusing them of putting family first.

Taking to the microblogging site X, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a scathing attack against the Congress and said, "Had it been UPA, they would have never sent Chandrayaan 2 & 3 & if they did, they would have named it Indira Point and Rajiv Point."

Speaking of Chandrayaan-1, which was launched in 2008 and whose impact site is named Jawahar Sthal (Jawahar Point), BJP leader CT Ravi said, "Chandrayaan 1 landing spot, 2008 - Jawahar Point. Chandrayaan 3 landing spot, 2023 - Shiv Shakti Point, Difference between Dynasts and Nationalists!"

Congress retaliates

Retorting to the BJP's jibe over the naming of Chandrayaan-3 touchdown point, senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi said, "It has become a habit of the BJP and its leader to change the name. Sometimes they change the names of highways and cities, and now they have reached the moon. Is PM Modi the owner of the moon? How can PM Modi give the name? Is he the owner of that land? Someday, some other country will reach there and do the same. PM Modi is only doing politics. Only Modi posters are everywhere; no scientist photos are anywhere. It is like PM Modi is running the ISRO; PM Modi sent Chandrayaan to the moon."

Pulling the rope in the tug-of-war for credit over the success of India's Moon Mission, Congress took to X (former Twitter) to remind the nation of the first Indian satellite, 'Aryabhatt, which was launched in 1975 during the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.