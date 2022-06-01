Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate, where she questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's 'clean chit' to his Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain. Citing the Delhi High Court order of 2019, Irani underlined that the court had clearly held Satyendar Jain responsible for directing accommodation entries in the garb of share capital and premium.

"Kejriwal in his press interface said that he has seen every document pertaining to the Satyendar Jain case and absolves him in the court of public opinion because he has been a former IRS officer. Is the former IRS officer Arvind Kejriwal of the opinion that hawala transactions are legal? Did he see this document which is a court order of 2019? Delhi High Court order clearly states that Satyendar Jain directed accommodation entries in the garb of share capital and premium. And that it was at his direction that the entire transaction was orchestrated," said Irani.

She also rebutted the Delhi CM's claims that Jain received the money for the 'consultancy' he provided. "Which architect has cash worth Rs 16 crores, uses Hawala entry operator and becomes a minister in this country? What is weird about the AAP is that Arvind Kejriwal says it is consultancy fees. Fees for not building anything? Which architect gets Rs 16 crore for building nothing?" she asked.

Smriti Irani fires 10 questions to Kejriwal

A day after Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested in an alleged money laundering case, Smriti Irani went all guns blazing on the Aam Party Party for defending its leader. Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, Smriti Irani fired 10 questions at the Delhi Chief Minister.

"Can you clarify that Satyendar Jain gave Rs 16.39 crore to four shell companies through his family members and to 56 shell companies, with the help of hawala operators?" she questioned.

"Can you confirm whether Jain committed money laundering between 2010-16 or not? Kejriwal ji, is it true that the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax said that Satyendar Jain himself is the rightful owner of 16.39 crore black money?" the Union Minister quipped.

Embroiled in a multi-crore money laundering case, Jain has been sent to 10-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by a court which observed that his interrogation was required to unearth the alleged larger conspiracy.