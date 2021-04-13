'Doesn't Suit A CM': Dilip Ghosh Slams Mamata Banerjee For Protesting Against EC's Ban

As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee staged a dharna on Tuesday against the Election Commission's decision of imposing a ban on her for 24 hours, BJP has condemned her outrage against the electoral body that has been organising neutral elections across the country. Reacting to her dharna, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh opined that a chief minister should not protest against Election Commission.

"Such a thing doesn't suit her (Mamata Banerjee), being a Chief Minister she should avoid protesting against Election Commission," said the BJP state president.

Mamata Banerjee has been protesting in Kolkata on Tuesday against the poll body's decision to ban her from campaigning for 24 hours. The chief minister was scheduled to campaign in Kolkata during the day but had to cancel it in view of the Election Commission's ban.

The poll body ruled on Monday ruled out that she had violated the Model Code of Conduct by making "highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with a serious breakdown of law and order and thereby affecting the election process". Moreover, it advised her to desist from making such statements during the period when the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

Mamata Banerjee had been casting aspersions on the Election Commission and the Central Forces, accusing them of working at the behest of the BJP. While addressing a rally, Mamata Banerjee urged the people to gherao the Central Forces after which the BJP lodged a complaint with the Election Commission over her provocative statements. The Election Commission had issued a notice demanding an explanation over her provocative remarks against the CAPF deployed in the state to provide security.

While on the polling day in phase-4, four locals got killed after hundreds of people surrounded Central forces guarding the booths in the Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar. The local police stated that the miscreants attempted to snatch weapons and attack the Central forces compelling them to open fire in self-defence. BJP has blamed Mamata Banerjee's provocations for the Cooch Behar violence. The BJP has blamed Mamata Banerjee's provocative statement for the violence in Cooch Behar. Mamata Banerjee had also stirred controversy by her minority vote appeal during her Tarakeswar rally on April 3.

The elections in the state of West Bengal have been embroiled in controversial statements and political mudslinging, besides the alarming surge in the incidents of political violence. While four phases of the Assembly elections have been concluded, the polling for the remaining phases in West Bengal will take place on April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The declaration of the results will take place on May 2.