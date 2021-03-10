'Doing Nautanki For Sympathy': Congress' Adhir Ranjan Asks Mamata To Resign Over Attack

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday dismissed the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calling it a 'political stunt' asking her to tender her resignation over the incident. Refusing to believe that there was a lack of security around the TMC Supremo, Adhir Ranjan jibed that Mamata had 'already accepted her defeat' in bastion Nandigram and was doing 'nautanki to seek sympathy.'

"She has already accepted her defeat, this is all a political stunt. There was massive security, security from all four sides. There is nothing to believe in this. How can one believe that police were not there with her when at a time security was so beefed up in Nandigram, CCTV cameras were there. Then how can 4-5 people just attack her? No one will believe this theory," said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

"It's a nautanki because she knows that situation not good for her in Nandigram. She did nautanki to seek sympathy. Mamata Banerjee is the police minister of the state. If she is not safe then she should immediately resign from the post," he added. READ | BJP leader Arjun Singh casts aspersions on attack on Mamata; demands CBI enquiry into it

On the other hand, Congress leader and son of former President Pranab Mukherjee Abhijit Mukherjee condemned the incident, asking for the perpetrators to be brought to justice. "Didi, You have tough battle to fight ahead & You will surely emerge victorious !" he tweeted.

Mamata attacked in Nandigram

Earlier today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly left her on-ground campaign in Nandigram claiming that she was attacked by 4-5 people alleging a 'conspiracy' behind the incident. The alleged attack took place as the TMC chief was returning after performing puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram. As per reports, Mamata has reached the SSKM Hospital for treatment. Her nephew, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has also reached the hospital.

"Not even one Police official was present. 4-5 people intentionally manhandled me in presence of public. No local police present during program, not even SP. It was definitely a conspiracy. There were no police officials for 4-5 hrs in such huge public gathering," she said to the reporters after the attack.

While the CM is yet to file an official complaint, the Election Commission of India has sought a detailed report on the incident. As per her campaigning schedule, she was originally expected to spend another day in Nandigram.