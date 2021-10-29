Dominant In UP For 3 Straight Elections, BJP's Growth Down To PM Modi & Shah, Says CM Yogi

The Bharatiya Janata Party has grown leaps and bounds across the country due to PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's efforts, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday. He was speaking at the launch of the BJP's mega membership drive in Lucknow. Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contribution towards the country and its development, CM Yogi Adityanath attributed the PM for bringing a massive change throughout the country through his initiatives.

Speaking on the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, he said that the BJP government has made it possible and constructed the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which was a dream for the past few decades. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah, the construction of Ram Mandir was possible in Ayodhya further leading to an end to ongoing issues regarding Ram Janmabhoomi. This was only possible because of the BJP's collective efforts towards it", he said.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Adityanath said, "Since the appointment of PM Modi in 2014, there has been development in every possible field across the country and he has reached out to every single person including men, women, children, and the aged people and has extended massive support to the people."

Amit Shah responsible for BJP's development since 2014: CM Yogi Adityanath

Further heaping praises on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath lauded his contribution towards the upliftment and development of the party since 2014. "Under the leadership and guidance of PM Modi, Amit Shah went across to every nook and corner of the country for extending the party's support to the people and has further played a major role in the development of the country as well as the party in Uttar Pradesh as well as in other states," he added.

The ruling BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has seen a tremendous expansion since it formed a government in 2014 followed by the 2017 Assembly elections, where their performance was record-breaking. Later, in the 2019 general elections, it was predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party's vote share would witness a substantial fall under the view of the SP-BSP alliance. However, it again won with the historic high of 51% in the state, further indicating an improvement in their performance.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also spoke about BJP's mega membership drive ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections in 2022 and said that the party is prepared well for it. As a part of this, Home Minister Amit Shah is in Lucknow.

Home Minister launches BJP's membership drive

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched the Bharatiya Janata Party's "Mera Parivar-BJP Parivar" mega membership drive in Lucknow ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh which is scheduled to take place in 2022. He also addressed the public and hailed the Uttar Pradesh government for the state's massive development.

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के अंत्योदय के विचार को उत्तर प्रदेश में घर घर तक पहुँचाने हेतु लखनऊ में 'मेरा परिवार-भाजपा परिवार' सदस्यता अभियान का शुभारम्भ किया।



मोदी जी व योगी जी के नेतृत्व में यूपी सरकार ने यहाँ की जनता के जीवन स्तर को ऊपर उठाकर एक विकसित नये उत्तर प्रदेश की रचना की है। pic.twitter.com/06Mtlm33TM — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 29, 2021

"Under the leadership of Modi Ji and Yogi Ji, the UP government has created a developed new Uttar Pradesh by raising the standard of living of the people here", he said.

Adding to it, the Home Minister said that the BJP government has brought an end to the 'Gundaraj' in the state and given a new identity to the state, which is free of corruption and casteism.

Image: PTI/RepublicTV