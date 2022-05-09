Dona Ganguly To Get Rajya Sabha Nomination? Parties Concur Over Ace Odissi Dancer

Though former cricketer and President of the BCCI Sourav Ganguly has time and again refuted claims of him joining politics, Republic Bangla has learnt that his wife Dona Ganguly may soon be making her political debut. Sources have informed that Dona Ganguly may be nominated by the President to the Rajya Sabha, which the Odissi dancer is most likely to accept. The sole motive of her accepting the offer would be to present the cause of West Bengal, sources added.

Dona Ganguly to join politics?

The development comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who while in West Bengal, paid a visit to the Ganguly House for dinner. Sourav and Dona were present there, and both were also at the inauguration of a private hospital in Kolkata the next day, where the latter made the comment when asked about the possibility of the BCCI president joining active politics.

"Guessing is the task (job) of people. If anything of that sort happens, everyone will come to know of that. All I can say is that Sourav will do well in politics and work for the welfare of people," said Dona.

However, now sources claim that its not Sourav but Dona who is actually taking the plunge into politics, by accepting her being nominated to the Rajya Sabha. What's more, Republic has spoken to multiple relevant parties in the Bengal spectrum, including the ruling TMC, the BJP and the CPM, and they have all stated that they would welcome the move if true.

Dona Ganguly & Diksha Manjari

The Rajya Sabha is composed of not more than 250 members, of whom 12 members are nominated by the PResident from amongst persons who have special knowledge or practical experience in fields such as literature, science, art and social services.

An Indian Odissi dancer trained under Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, Dona has a dance institution 'Diksha Manjari'. The institution inaugurated by Lata Mangeshkar, has more than two decades of a rich teaching tradition, to maintain the high standards of performance and professionalism. The institution works to propagate all forms of Indian Classical dance in its true beauty among the next generations making them aware of the rich cultural dance heritage of our country.