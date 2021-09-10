'Don't Become Like Jinnah': BJP Leader Warns Owaisi Ahead Of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls

Hitting out at Asaduddin Owaisi, Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Vishwas Sarang on Friday warned the AIMIM chief to not "become MA Jinnah". Accusing Owaisi of disturbing the peaceful atmosphere in Hyderabad, the BJP leader said that the AIMIM chief's politics involves making two religions fight for his own political gains.

While speaking to ANI about the upcoming UP assembly elections, Vishwas Sarang said, "the way Owaisi is trying to misinform people with statistics on religion and caste is not going to work well and the BJP will emerge victorious in Uttar Pradesh".

This statement by the BJP leader comes after Owaisi during his 3-day visit to the poll-boun state of Uttar Pradesh, said that 110 assembly constituencies in the state have 30-39 per cent population of the main minority community and the percentage goes up to 40-49 on 44 seats and to 50-65 per cent on 11 seats.

AIMIM Chief Owaisi kickstarts UP poll campaign from Ayodhya

Ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday started his poll campaign. Addressing a ‘vanchit-shoshit samaj’ conference in Ayodhya district, the Hyderabad MP said that his party will fight polls with full strength and will bring Muslim political leadership in the northern state.

"We have to make our party successful in UP, just like we did in Bihar polls. We will fight polls in UP with full strength. In last 5 years, AIMIM has strengthened its organisation," Owaisi had said.

The AIMIM president had said he wants to make Muslim political leadership in Uttar Pradesh. "Rudauli's people have decided that Akhilesh Yadav is a Yadav leader and SP is a Yadav's party. If there is one community which doesn't have a political leadership/voice here it is the Muslims," he had said, reported ANI.

BJP on Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022

Prior to the 2022 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, BJP has already started its preparations for the elections. Earlier on Sunday, BJP started its 'prabuddh sammelan' across the state with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They are also looking forward to holding conventions aiming at the votes of the Brahmins in the state.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya addressed a meeting in Kanpur, on the other hand, BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh held a meeting in Ayodhya.

Earlier in the 2017 assembly polls, BJP got the victory after winning 312 Assembly seats in the elections. For the 403-member assembly, the party secured a 39.67% vote share. On the other hand, opposition parties managed few seats. For example, Samajwadi Party (SP) got 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) bagged 19 seats, whereas Congress manage to get only seven seats.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place next year and all the political parties are making their advances for competing in the polls.

(Image: PTI, ANI)