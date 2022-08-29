Don't Blame CBI Itself For 'misuse' By Centre: Upendra Kushwaha

A key political aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday disapproved of demands for the withdrawal of general consent to CBI by the state government over alleged misuse of the agency by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

JD(U) parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha asserted that it was not the agency per se that was at fault but the regime that has vitiated the atmosphere.

"I don't think states should take recourse to such a step. It is not the agency that is to be blamed. We need to work towards forming a government at the Centre that creates an atmosphere of trust and credibility," Kushwaha told reporters here.

The stance adopted by the top JD(U) leader, a former Union minister himself, seems at variance with sentiments expressed by many others in the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan'.

Many senior leaders of RJD, Congress and the Left, besides a JD(U) minister Madan Sahni, have said that Bihar should follow the example of states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Punjab, Jharkhand and Meghalaya.

Altogether nine states across the country have withdrawn such consent.

However, Kushwaha also made it clear that he was not distancing himself from allegations of CBI's misuse.

"Timings of raids carried out by these agencies lend credence to allegations of political vendetta. Last week, CBI raids took place on the very day the new government was facing a trust vote," the JD(U) leader said.

Raids were conducted at several premises belonging to many leaders of the RJD in connection with the land for jobs scam pertaining to the period when party supremo Lalu Prasad was the railway minister.

Meanwhile, former Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad bristled at the demand and pointed out that such measures have not protected those suspected of wrongdoing.

"Nitish Kumar should look at Mamata Banerjee who used to rail so much against central agency. After recovery of wads of notes, worth crores of rupees, she has fallen silent," said the Patna Sahib MP, in an indirect reference to the ED's crackdown on former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee.

Mocking Kumar's perceived prime ministerial ambitions which the Bihar CM has repeatedly denied, Prasad, a BJP leader, said, "He wants to climb many steps. He will flounder at the first if he takes such a step, buckling under pressure."

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)