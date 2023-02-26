'Don't Care If I Have To Stay In Jail', Says Delhi DyCM Sisodia Ahead Of CBI Questioning

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that he is not bothered to go to jail, hours before his questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation over the erstwhile Excise policy. The Aam Aadmi Party leader said that he will cooperate with the central agency in its probe.

Taking to his Twitter, Manish Sisodia said, "Going to CBI again today, will cooperate fully in the entire investigation. The love of lakhs of children and the blessings of crores of countrymen are with us."

He said that he is a follower of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh who sacrificed his life for teh country. "I don't care if I have to stay in jail for a few months. I am a follower of Bhagat Singh who climbed to gallows for the country. It's a small thing to go to jail for false allegations," the Deputy CM said.

Notably, the AAP leaders have been claiming that the Delhi DyCM will be arrested on Sunday. AAP MP Sanjay Singh tweeted, "This is Modi ji's police, they won't do anything to stop the crime but has deployed full force to arrest Manish Sisodia. The leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party are being put under house arrest. Why are you so afraid of Arvind Kejriwal, Modi ji? Nothing will happen with these tricks."

CBI summons Sisodia for questioning

On Sunday, Sisodia left his residence to visit Rajghat in Delhi before appearing to the CBI for questioning in the Excise policy case. Notably, the central agency gave notice to the AAP leader to appear at its office on Feb 26 for questioning in the Excise case.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the second time when the AAP leader has been summoned by the central agency in the Excise case. Sisodia was earlier questioned on October 17 last year and his home and bank lockers were also searched in connection with the case. Notably, in the Excise case, it is alleged the Delhi government's policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.