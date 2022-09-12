'Don't Celebrate Hindi Diwas': Kumaraswamy Writes Letter To Karnataka CM Bommai

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy wrote to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, requesting him not to celebrate 'Hindi Diwas' on September 14 using taxpayer's money as it would be disrespectful to Kannadigas.

In his letter, the former Karnataka Chief Minister said, "Celebrating the Union government-sponsored Hindi Diwas programme on September 14, forcefully in Karnataka, will be an injustice to Kannadigas by the state government. I urge that for no reason should Karnataka government celebrate Hindi Diwas by utilising the State's taxpayers' money." Kumaraswamy added that celebrating one particular language is injustice in a country with diverse social and cultural practices that make India a 'great union' of more than 560 principalities.

Language war in India

It is important to note that the language debate was ignited in April this year when Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that it has been decided that Hindi will be the medium for running the government.

Kumaraswamy had opposed the Hindi Diwas celebrations earlier as well, wherein he had stated that it holds no meaning for those whose mother tongue is not Hindi.

On June 15, Kumaraswamy had slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at the Centre and the state for allegedly conspiring for the 'One Bharat, One Language' policy involving the "heinous act" of ignoring Kannada students during school excursion. He called the alleged move "inexcusable and condemnable."

Image: ANI