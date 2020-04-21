'Don't Get Confrontational': Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankar To Mamata Amid Tussle With Centre

Amid the tussle between the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal and the Centre over the latter's intervention in the state's COVID-19 response, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said it is not appropriate for the state to get into a confrontational mode with the Centre in the wake of the pandemic. He asked the Trinamool Congress government to take assistance when provided in such a situation.

Speaking to Republic TV, Dhankar said, "In the last few days, I have been pleading the state government that we must work together with the Centre. All political parties have rendered their support to the state government. It's not appropriate to get into a confrontational mode with the Centre right now."

Coronavirus is secular and non-discriminatory

The Governor called the novel Coronavirus a "secular" and "non-discriminatory" virus and highlighted the poor rate of testing in West Bengal as compared to the national average. "This coronavirus is a secular virus, is non-discriminatory and infecting everyone irrespective of ideology. The testing in West Bengal is one-third or one-fourth of the national average. When assistance is coming, the state government should take it," Jagdeep Dhankar said.

Mamata, Centre face-off

The Governor's comment comes a day after chief minister Mamata Banerjee claimed she was kept in "dark" about the visit of central teams to assess the COVID-19 situation. The Centre on Monday has constituted six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to make an on-spot assessment of the COVID-19 situation in hotspots and issue necessary directions to four states, including Bengal. That irked the Mamata government which saw it as an unwarranted intervention in the state's efforts.

#WATCH Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) being escorted by state police & BSF during area visit in Kolkata, West Bengal. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ULOS0nugZl — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

Scam allegation

Earlier in the day, Governor Dhankar accused CM Mamata Banerjee of not having even "minimal interaction" with him in a critical time of COVID-19 outbreak and asked her to abide by the constitution. In a letter to CM Banerjee, he has claimed that the situation of PDS (public distribution system) in the state is "indicative of PDS scam". The Governor added that state government's "iron curtain" should fall as CM Banerjee's stance is "weakening combat against COVID19". "There is no rationale for such an undemocratic attitude," he said.

