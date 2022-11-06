'Don't Get Votes By Distributing Pushpa Microwave': AAP Mocks Cong Post Munugode Bypolls

After the results of the by-polls in Telangana's Munugode were declared, the Aam Aadmi Party took a potshot at Congress on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, AAP's Naresh Balyan highlighted how the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was spanned for over 16 days in Telangana, witnessed a massive crowd in the state.

"Today, the result of the by-election came to that seat, Congress' deposit has been forfeited here," Balyan said in the tweet adding, "You don't get votes by distributing Pushpa microwave. For that, schools, hospitals, electricity and water have to be provided."

आप सभी ने तेलांगना के कुछ दिनों पहले राहुल गांधी का भारत जोड़ो यात्रा देखा होगा, जहां खूब भीड़ दिखाई गई थी। आज उस सीट पर उपचुनाव का रिजल्ट आया, यहां कांग्रेस की जमानत जप्त हो गई है। "पुष्पा माइक्रोवेव बांट कर वोट नही मिलते"। उसके लिए स्कूल, अस्पताल,बिजली पानी देना पड़ता है। — Naresh Balyan (@AAPNareshBalyan) November 6, 2022

Munugode bypolls

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in the high-voltage Munugode bypolls. TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy cumulatively secured 97,006 votes after 15 rounds of counting, while his nearest rival, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from the BJP got 23,906 votes. On the other hand, Palvai Sravanthi from Congress, a far third, got 23,906 votes. The process of counting votes polled in the by-elections to the Munugode Assembly constituency in the Nalgonda district began on Sunday morning amid tight security.

Over 93 per cent of polling was reported in the bypoll held on November 3, which was necessitated by the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from the party in August. He had joined BJP seeking re-election.