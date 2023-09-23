Don't Have So Much Contempt For Hindus: Himanta Biswa Sarma To Rahul Gandhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for mentioning Hindu god and goddess idols to represent the non-effectiveness of the MPs in the country. Sharing a video of Rahul Gandhi on social media, Himanta Biswa Sarma took him for using Hindu temples and temple idols in a negative way. Sarma even urged him to not have so much contempt for Hindus and asked him that if people do not derive spiritual solace from deities in temples then why does he visit temples?

Notably, the video is related to the press conference addressed by Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi on Friday. As per information, Gandhi was putting up his thoughts on the reservation and reservation for OBC category. He was accompanied by General Secretary of Congress Jairam Ramesh at the press conference.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shares Rahul's video on X

In the video, while talking to media personnel, Rahul Gandhi termed the Members of Parliament (MPs) as useless, who don’t possess any power in the country. To express his statement further, he denoted the uselessness of MPs by mentioning idols kept in Hindu temples.

Gandhi said, “In this Lok Sabha, neither the Congress MP, nor the BJP MP, nor any other MP of the country takes any decision in the interest of the nation. The MPs have been made idols just like the idols in the temple and the idols of OBCs have been filled in that temple, but they have no power at all. They have no involvement in running the country.”

Later, sharing the chunk of video from the press conference on X (Formerly known as Twitter), Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma questioned Gandhi, “Rahul ji - Are you convinced that deities in Hindu temples have been there for ages just like that? People do not derive spiritual solace from Murtis? Then why do you visit temples?”

Adding to it Sarma urged Rahul Gandhi saying, “Please do not have so much contempt for Hindus.”

The latest comment on Hindu temples from former-Congress president has come up, amid the anti-Sanatan remarks by several of I.N.D.I Alliance party leaders has triggered a massive controversy across the nation. Meanwhile, following the anti-Sanatan rant by Tamil Nadu Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin, and others, the Supreme Court has taken the matter into consideration and has issued notice against such statements.