'Don't Indulge In Dirty Play': Mamata Urges Centre To Withdraw Chief Secy's Transfer Order

Breaking her silence on the sudden placement of Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay under the service of the Government of India, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on Saturday called the move a 'political vendetta' of the Centre and urged the central government to not indulge in 'dirty play'. Requesting for the withdrawal of the letter of order, Banerjee asked the central government to allow Bandyopadhyay to work for the state at this 'tough time' when it is already grappling through COVID-19 and the after-effects of Cyclone Yaas.

Withdraw this letter and allow the chief secretary to work

In the press conference, Banerjee pointed out that she was 'shocked' to receive the letter of transfer of Bandyopadhyay while conducting a meeting in Digha on Friday. She said that the move was a 'disrespect' to the elected representatives of the state, and went on to ask, "What was the Chief Secretaries fault, that he was working with me, working with the government of West Bengal?" Highlighting that the Chief Secretary is the official of the state though appointed by a common system of the Central government, she asserted, "You cannot send us such a letter without prior consultation. This has never happened in the 74 years of independence of India."

Sensing foul play, she during the conference asked, "There are Secretaries in other states as well, why did you have to only move the Chief Secretary of West Bengal?" Calling it an insult to the state government as well as the entire administrative community, Banerjee requested the Central government to not indulge in 'dirty play' and withdraw the letter of order. She said, "Please allow him to work amidst this pandemic and also carry out post-cyclone relief work."

West Bengal Chief Secy Alapan Bandyopadhyay attached to Govt of India

On Friday, The Central government sent a letter to the state government, informing that Alapan Bandyopadhyay has been moved from his position of Chief Secretary of West Bengal and placed under the service of the Government of West Bengal. "I am directed to inform that the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the placement of the service of Sri Alapan Bandyopadhyay, IAS (WB:1987) with the government of India, as per provisions of Rule 6(1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadres) Rules, 1954, with immediate effect", the letter read. It further added, "Accordingly, the State Government is requested to relive the officer with immediate effect and direct him to report to the Department of Personnel and Training in the North Block of New Delhi at 10 AM on May 31, 2021.

Alapan Bandyopadhyay got an extension as West Bengal Chief Secretary

The development had come four days after Bandyopadhyay got an extension as West Bengal Chief Secretary. CM Mamata Banerjee had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12, urging him to grant Bandyopadhyay an extension for at least six months in view of his experience of handling the COVID-19 pandemic but later, she herself announced his extension for three months. "Our Chief Secretary has got an extension for three months. We are happy because he has got the experience of working during last year's Amphan as well as during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," the Chief Minister had said.

Going against the order of extension, the government of India sent a fresh letter on Friday, moving Bandyopadhyay under the service of the Government of India. The letter came hours after Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee skipped a meeting with PM Modi to assess the impact of Cyclone Yaas and instead went to conduct an aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas in North 24 Parganas district, accompanied by Chief Secretary Bandyopadhyay.

(Credit-ANI/PTI)